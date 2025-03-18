Frontier Airlines promotion takes aim at rival Southwest: 'Divorce your old airline’

Frontier Airlines announced a new promotion on Tuesday, taking aim at rival Southwest over its recent decision to end unassigned seating and a long-standing policy of free checked bags.

Travelers on Frontier can receive the Economy Bundle for free, which includes a free carry-on bag, free seat selection and free flight changes for all nonstop travel through Aug. 18, the airline said. Customers will also get a free checked bag for all flights departing May 28 through Aug. 18. Bookings must be completed by March 24, according to the carrier.

"Some airlines have changed. They’ve raised fees, taken away perks, and made travel feel like a one-sided relationship," the airline said. "If your airline is treating you like an afterthought, maybe it’s time to file for divorce. Frontier is here for the rebound – offering a fresh start with an unbeatable deal."

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle suggested that if the promotion attracts enough business, the changes could become permanent.

He also poked fun at Southwest, telling travelers to "think of this as the ultimate ‘divorce your old airline’ deal."

The move comes a week after Southwest’s recent decision to shift away from its customer-friendly pricing model.

For more than 50 years, Southwest upheld a policy allowing passengers to check free bags and maintained a single economy-class cabin with open seating assignments, appealing to a wide range of budget-conscious travelers .

That changed last week when the carrier announced that it would only offer free checked bags to certain loyal and business-class customers starting on May 28 in order to drive revenue growth and return to a level of profitability that shareholders expect, according to Southwest.

The change came months after the carrier said it would begin offering assigned seating and offering premium seating options on all flights – a move designed to boost profits by charging higher rates for premium seats across its entire network.

Southwest said it plans to offer a premium, extended legroom portion of the cabin and expects roughly one-third of seats across the fleet to offer extended legroom, which is in line with what industry peers offer on narrow-body aircraft.

The carrier has not specified a launch date for seat selection and premium seating. However, it will introduce a new basic fare for its lowest-priced tickets purchased on or after May 28, before these changes take effect.

Peter McNally, global head of sector analysts at Third Bridge, previously told FOX Business that while the idea of adding bad fees "may work well on a spreadsheet," the carrier is putting itself "at risk of losing share in the leisure travel market," for long-haul flights.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 32.34 +0.21 +0.67% ULCC FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS 5.96 -0.20 -3.17%

While its longstanding policies helped distinguish the carrier as one of the first to adopt and maintain a low-cost model, financial challenges in recent years have forced the airline to reevaluate its approach.

Adding to its woes, Southwest was among several major U.S. airlines last week that dialed back their quarterly financial expectations as the industry contends with softer demand driven in large part by economic uncertainty.