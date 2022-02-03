Frontier Airlines lowers weigh limit on checked bags

Frontier Airlines is lowering the weight limit of checked bags on all flights.

The budget carrier's checked luggage weight limit drops to 40 pounds from 50 pounds for any passenger who purchased a ticket on or after Jan. 18, 2022, and for travel on or after March 1, 2022, according to Frontier's website.

However, fees for overweight bags haven't changed, so if a bag hits 41 pounds, flyers will have to dole out the same fees.

Bags weighing between 41-50 pounds will cost travelers an extra $50 per bag, per direction, according to the carrier. If any bags weigh between 51-100 pounds, it will cost an extra $100 per bag, per direction.

These fees, like the weight limit, apply to anyone who bought a ticket after Jan. 18, 2022, and plan on traveling travel on or after March 1, 2022.

However, any traveler who purchased a ticket before Jan. 18 will be able to check a bag up to 50 pounds with no extra fees.

The Denver-based airline is advertised as an ultra low-cost carrier. However, its overweight bag fee matches many other major U.S. carriers and in some cases is even more expensive.

For instance, American and Delta Air Lines charge passengers $100 each way for bags weighing 51-70 pounds. Southwest Airlines charges passengers $75 each way for luggage weighing 51-100 pounds.