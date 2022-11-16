Frontier Airlines launches all you can fly annual pass for domestic travel

Frontier Airlines, a budget airline based out of Denver, Colorado, announced an "all you can fly" promotion that offers pass holders unlimited domestic flights, including to Puerto Rico.

A limited number of first-come, first-served GoWild! passes will be available through Nov. 16 at the introductory price of $599 per person.

The Frontier GoWild! Pass is valid for a 12-month period, beginning on May 2, 2023.

Travelers who purchase the annual pass can log into their Frontier Miles account, search and book up to a day before their flight's departure, and pay only $0.01 for airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges.

Options like bags, seats, and other products are available for an additional cost.

"The GoWild! Pass is a terrific opportunity for people with flexible schedules who can hop on a flight on short notice and take advantage of the huge number of airplane seats that go empty each year," Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle said in a press release. "We invite our pass holders to explore new cities, visit friends and family, and fly from snow to sun and back as often as they like with the freedom and flexibility of the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass."

The pass does include a number of caveats including black out dates in 2023 and 2024.

2023: May 25, 26, 29; June 29, 30; July 1-5, 8, 9; August 31; September 1, 4; October 5, 6, 9; November 18, 22, 24-27; December 16, 17, 22-24, 26-31;

January 1, 15; February 15, 16, 19; March 3, 10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31; April 5-7, 12-14. Blackout dates for May 2024 and beyond will be posted in advance of accepting any enrollments for pass periods that cover those dates. The pass itself is non-transferable, meaning the pass holder cannot transfer the benefits to a friend or family member.

Taxes, fees and charges will still apply at the time of booking.

Travel using the pass is not eligible to earn Frontier miles or status benefits.

Visit Frontier's website for more information and to sign up.