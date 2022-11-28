Frontier Airlines ends customer service phone line support

Frontier Airlines will no longer have a customer service phone line to help travelers book flights or fix travel issues.

Now, its customer care function has fully transitioned to digital communications to ensure "customers get the information they need as expeditiously and efficiently as possible," a Frontier spokesperson told FOX Business.

The airline said it discovered that most of its customers "prefer communicating via digital channels."

Customers will first interact with a chatbot, which can help answer common questions, the spokesperson said. Live chat is available 24/7 as well, the airline said.

Travelers can also email the airline with questions or complaints, or they can file a formal written complaint. For emails or formal complaints, customers are sent to a page on Frontier's website where they are given an 800-character limit to write a note to the airline.

Customers may also contact the company through social media channels and WhatsApp.

Frontier isn't the only airline without a customer service phone line. At least one other carrier, Breeze Airways, touts its lack of a call center and points customers to its app and other "tech-first" approaches if they're trying to book or manage a flight.

This change comes as the chief executives of major U.S. carriers warn of a very busy holiday travel season, which could mean more travel issues.