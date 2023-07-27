French's launches limited-edition mustard-flavored Skittles

Ever wondered what a French's Mustard flavored Skittle would taste like?

Wonder no more, because French's and Skittles have teamed up in honor of National Mustard Day to produce the first-ever limited edition French's Mustard flavored Skittles.

The brands said that fun-sized packs would be given away for free while supplies last via an online sweepstakes and at in-person pop-up events.

Those gatherings will take place this coming Monday in Atlanta, next Wednesday in Washington, D.C., and on Aug. 5 – when National Mustard Day is celebrated – in New York City.

CHIPS AHOY! TURNS 60: FUN FACTS ABOUT THE AMERICAN COOKIE BRAND AND ITS HISTORY

Events in each city run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

The French's team is reportedly traveling up the East Coast in a "Mustard Mobile," a bright yellow custom-designed vintage bus with giant Mustard Skittles on top. French's said it would be posting a map for people to stop by or follow along on the journey.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"From Mustard Ice Cream to last year's viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves," Valda Coryat, North America vice president of marketing for McCormick & Co., said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS