Fremont Police Department adds Tesla Model Y to its patrol fleet

A Bay Area police department has added another Tesla to its fleet of hybrid and fully electric patrol cars.

Tesla Model Y is amongst the Fremont Police Department's growing list of over 40 hybrid and fully electric cars – although it's only the second fully electric-powered vehicle to join the fleet.

The Model Y is part of an ongoing effort to find "cost-effective ways to help make Fremont more sustainable" and helping it become carbon neutral by 2045, according to the department.

In 2018, the department purchased a used 2014 Tesla Model S 85, its first fully electric-powered vehicle as part of its Electric Patrol Vehicle Pilot Program. In March of 2019, the car officially hit the streets of Fremont.

FPD’s Electric Patrol Vehicle Pilot Program Outcome Report, which collected data on the Model S for a year, found that the vehicle "met or exceeded expectations, often demonstrating superior performance when compared to standard gas Ford police pursuit vehicles." It was also cost-effective, the department said.

"This program plays a significant role in the Citywide effort to identify long-term, economical ways to be more sustainable and meet Fremont’s goal of reducing 2005 levels of greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045," the department said.

In comparison to the Model S, the Model Y can handle up to two patrol shifts on a single charge. It also reaches 61 more miles per charge than the Model S while still maintaining "the same projected ownership costs," according to the police department.

The Model Y will make its first appearance on Oct. 1.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the police department also ordered three 2022 Ford Explorer hybrids as well as two Ford Mustang Mach-E EVs which will be used as unmarked vehicles.