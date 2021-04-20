France 'finalizing' plans to ease travel restrictions for vaccinated Americans, Macron says

In magnifique news for Americans with wanderlust, French President Emmanuel Macron said officials are firming up plans to ease domestic restrictions, to welcome international travelers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Macron alluded that change was on the horizon in a Sunday interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation."

"We will progressively lift the restrictions of the beginning of May, which means that we will organize in the summer time with our professionals in France for French European citizens, but as well for American citizens," he said in conversation. "So we are working hard to propose a very concrete solution, especially for U.S. citizens who are vaccinated, so with a special pass, I would say."

More specifically, the French president said government leaders are "finalizing the technical discussions" to lift infection-control restrictions with a vaccine passport-type program certify testing and vaccinations.

"The idea indeed is altogether to offer that to the American citizen when they decide to vaccinate or with a PCR test being negative," Macron explained. "So the idea is indeed to always control the virus, to maximize the vaccination and to progressively lift the restrictions."

France is currently amid its third national lockdown as a wave of coronavirus cases sweeps the European nation, Reuters reports. To date, the viral disease has claimed the lives of 101,339 people there, per Johns Hopkins University.

Across Europe, France has been among the hardest hit by COVID-19. The nation has notably prepared to impose strict new entry restrictions on travelers from Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil, in hopes of keeping especially contagious virus variants at bay.

Stateside, the U.S. travel and tourism industry is estimated to have lost $766 billion in 2020 due to the pandemic, the World Travel and Tourism Council’s latest Economic Impact Report suggested. The whopping sum represents total travel and tourism GDP loss, according to Travel Agent Central.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.