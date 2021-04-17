Sen. Tim Scott predicts the economy will 'explode' later this year

Sen. Tim Scott offered a very optimistic view of a post coronavirus economy and predicted tremendous growth in the second half of 2021.

"I look forward to the third and fourth quarter of this year where we're going to have the most incredible comeback that we've ever seen as a nation," Scott, R-S.C. said. "We will see not only double-digit but high teens or early 20s GDP growth.

"This economy has been waiting for a long time to explode. And it's going to happen."

The South Carolina Republican offered the rosy outlook during a talk Thursday at the George W. Bush Presidential Center’s Forum on Leadership.

Asked about what would help America get back on its feet once the coronavirus pandemic ends, Scott talked about incentivizes for getting capital off the sidelines and a competitive tax structure.

But the senator also offered something more intangible and reminded Americans to keep a positive outlook.

"We have to believe that the best is still to come, Scott said. "Too often we hear a lot of naysayers [and] a lot of doomsday predictions.

"The truth is that we have overcome a civil war, the Jim Crow South. We've overcome the decline of the 1987 Black Monday. We've been able to overcome conflict in Korea, Vietnam [and] two world wars. Our nation is very resilient," Scott continued.

"So we have to remind ourselves consistently that we are going to be fantastic."