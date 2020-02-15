Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

France announces 1st death of coronavirus patient in Europe

Coronavirus killed Chinese tourist, health minister says

Associated Press
Columbia University professor of epidemiology Stephen Morse says the current coronavirus outbreak is closely related to SARS.video

Coronavirus' greatest problem is its ability to spread: Professor

Columbia University professor of epidemiology Stephen Morse says the current coronavirus outbreak is closely related to SARS.

PARIS — France's health minister has announced the first coronavirus death in Europe.

Minister Agnes Buzyn says Saturday that "I was informed last night of the death of an 80-year-old patient who had been hospitalized ... since Jan. 25."

France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn arrives to a meeting, at the hôtel Matignon, Paris, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The patient, a Chinese tourist from the province of Hubei, had a lung infection caused by the COVID-19 virus. He arrived in France on Jan. 16, then was hospitalized on Jan. 25 under strict isolation measures. His condition deteriorated rapidly.

His daughter was also hospitalized but authorities say she is expected to recover.

Europe has 46 cases of the virus that first emerged in central China in December. Nine European nations have reported cases, with Germany having the most at 16.

Medical staff work in the negative-pressure isolation ward in Jinyintan Hospital, designated for critical COVID-19 patients, in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Chinatopix Via AP)

The virus has infected more than 67,000 people globally and has killed at least 1,526 people, the vast majority in China. The World Health Organization has called the virus a threat to global health.

Chinese authorities have placed some 60 million people under a strict lockdown, built emergency hospitals and instituted controls across the country to fight the spread of the virus. Restaurants, cinemas and other businesses have been closed nationwide and sports and cultural events have been canceled to prevent crowds from gathering.

