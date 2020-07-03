Fourth of July 2020 food deals

If large Fourth of July barbecues are off the menu for your family due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still food deals you can take advantage of to celebrate the national holiday.

Here are six establishments that are promoting money-saving deals for delivery and carryout or featuring temporary menu items.

Blaze Pizza: The “fast-fire’d” pizza chain and Postmates are offering free delivery on all orders that are $15 or more for the Fourth of July weekend.

Bonefish Grill: The seafood chain is offering its signature BFG Lobster and Shrimp Roll as either a single entrée or a $45 family bundle that serves up to four people on July 4 and July 5. Only carryout and delivery are available.

Krispy Kreme: The doughnut chain is offering four limited-edition treats with holiday themes through July 5 or as long as supplies last. They include the Patriotic Sprinkles Doughnut, Original Filled Freedom Ring Doughnut, Firework Doughnut and Strawberry Sparkler Doughnut. A Patriotic Dozen can be purchased for around $16.49, though the price can vary depending on the Krispy Kreme location.

Ruby Tuesday: The American-style chain is offering 15 percent off on Ruby TueGo orders, including catering orders that are $100 or more.

The Cheesecake Factory: The American restaurant and cheesecake house is offering seven menu items for $20 until July 5. Customers will get two Happy Hour Double Cheeseburgers, two French fries, two beverages and one slice of OREO Dream Extreme Cheesecake.

Del Taco: The Mexican-inspired taco chain is offering free delivery through DoorDash for any Epic Beyond Burrito or meal order that’s made during the Fourth of July weekend.

