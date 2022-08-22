Four Roses Distillery in Kentucky releasing Small Batch Bourbon in September, 2022

Four Roses Distillery, located in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, is releasing a new 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon next month.

"From the beginning of crafting this year’s limited edition small batch Bourbon, two particular batches stood out to me as potential candidates to go into the blend – a 14-year-old recipe batch that is remarkably smooth and rich on the palate, and a 20-year-old recipe batch that exhibits the best fruit barrel and spice qualities of extra-aged Bourbon," said Brent Elliott, Four Roses master distiller.

This will be the 15th in the Small Batch series and has a blend of four Bourbons aged 14 to 20 years. Each bottle has a high ABV of 54.5%.

"The test blends revolved around those two batches until we landed on a liquid with a perfect balance that is unique, layered, mellow and elegant," Elliott said.

There will only be 14,100 bottles to be distributed throughout the United States and each will cost $179.99.

There will also be a limited amount of bottles for sale at the Four Roses Distillery Visitor Center in Bullitt County, Kentucky that will be sold through a lottery draw.

Four Roses Distillery donated $50,000 in cash to Team Eastern Kentucky Relief Fund earlier this month.