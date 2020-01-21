Former Universal executives cleared in rush to judgement cases

Two former executives at Universal who were fired under a cloud of undisclosed “inappropriate conduct” allegations, have now had their names cleared.

The studio’s former president of marketing Josh Goldstein is set to receive $20 million from the Comcast-owned studio in an arbitration judgment, according to Deadline.

Fired Universal EVP Seth Byers has also been cleared of his 2018 termination.

An arbitration ruling determined that Universal Pictures rushed to judgment against the men, although the precise details of why they were removed wasn't revealed.

Specific details of the arbitration judgment remain sealed between the parties.

Universal is not expected to fight the multimillion-dollar decision.

Byers also received a payout and a letter of exoneration.

NBCUniversal had no comment on the matter when contacted by Deadline.