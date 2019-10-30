Expand / Collapse search
Health Care

Former Juul employee claims in lawsuit 1M contaminated pods were sold

By FOXBusiness
Early Juul investor on why he's in favor of pulling flavored products from shelves

Evolution VC Partners’ and early Juul investor Gregg Smith discusses Juul’s decision to pull flavored products from the market.

A day after Juul announced a reorganization involving an executive shakeup  as well as up to 500 jobs cuts, the company now has another lawsuit on its hands.

A former Juul executive is alleging that the company sold tainted pods to customers and retailers and claims he was retaliated against for bringing up his concerns, according to Business Insider.

Siddharth Breja, a former senior vice president of global finance for Juul, claims the company sent to market a million of its mint-flavored e-cigarette nicotine pods that were contaminated.

The story was first reported by Buzzfeed News.

Breja alleges on several occasions he brought concerns to management, but was met with disregard.

The company's chief marketing officer Craig Brommers is leaving. The company said Tuesday that he asked to leave to "pursue other opportunities," and that it is eliminating the CMO position altogether.

The company told FOX Business that it had been hiring 300 people a month this year -- until September.

Representatives for Juul did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.