This restaurant is offering wings for a quarter each, but there's a catch

Forget expensive takeout. Applebee’s is offering 25-cent wings for people who eat inside. The offer is an attempt to boost eat-in traffic and sway people away from delivery.

Continue Reading Below

The deal is available for a limited time during the fall sports season, or until supplies run out. And is only available for Buffalo-style wings. Dipping sauces and celery will cost extra.

Food delivery from ghost kitchens brings quality food to the masses

Some see the promotion as a direct challenge to Buffalo Wild Wings, Restaurant Business pointed out, which offers a special where diners get two wings for the price of one. It could also drive customers who typically go Uber Eats or Grubhub into a brick-and-mortar location with cheaper prices and no added delivery costs.

The deal is much cheaper than takeout. Eaters who order delivery or wings to go will, according to Restaurant Business Online, pay $11.49 for 10 wings — about a $1.15 for each wing.

Applebee's President John Cywinski is optimistic.

“When we're aggressive on price, value seekers tend to be with us, and when we're not, they tend to seek a deal elsewhere,” he said.

Applebee’s parent company, Dine Brands Global Inc., reported that 20 percent of its customer base is motivated by price, and a second-quarter 0.5 percent drop was due to fewer visits from bargain-hunters.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER MAKERS HAVE SOMETHING FISHY ON TAP

Cheap wings aren't the only thing the chain is offering to drive traffic. It's also selling a $1 Halloween-themed drink this month and has had similar promotions in the past.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dine Brands Global Inc. stock is down 10 percent on the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS