Cars

Ford recalling 200,000 pickups and SUVs for brake issue

Brake fluid can leak and reduce stopping power

Ford is recalling 195,864 pickups and SUVs in the U.S. that may leak brake fluid from the master cylinder and reduce stopping power.

Ford F-150

The recall includes the 2016-2018 Ford F-150. (Ford)

The recall covers certain 2016-2018 Ford F-150 pickups and 2016-2017 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigator SUVs equipped with the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine option.

Ford Expedition

The 2016-2017 Ford Expedition shares its powertrain with the F-150. (Ford)

According to the NHTSA report, drivers should see a warning light before braking performance is affected, but they will experience a change in brake feel and a reduction in the effectiveness of the front brakes if the problem is not addressed.

Lincoln Navigator

The 2016-2017 Lincoln Navigator is built on the same platform as the Ford Expedition. (Lincoln)

Ford previously recalled the F-150 twice for the same issue and knows of four low- speed accidents but no injuries related to it.

Affected owners will be notified of the recall starting April 25.