Ford, Honda sales down in January while Kia and Subaru set records
Trucks and SUVs keeping automakers going
Ford’s total U.S. sales dropped 8.3% in January compared to last year, but the automaker reported a 5.5% uptick in retail deliveries driven by trucks and SUVs ahead of Thursday’s fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings call.
Sales of the F-Series were down 5.5% as Ford continues to rebuild inventory following the launch of an updated F-150 in the fall. Overall SUV sales across Ford and Lincoln were up 7.6%, buoyed by the introduction of the Bronco Sport, which found 8,050 buyers.
Honda on Tuesday reported a 9.2% sales decline, while Kia and Subaru posted their best Januarys ever with gains of 11.4% and .25%, respectively, thanks largely to strong demand for utility vehicles.
Hyundai (2.2%), Mazda (6.9%) and Toyota (4.4%) were also all up year over year for the month with Volvo posting a huge 32.4% gain on a total volume of 8,151 vehicles.
Most other major automakers follow a quarterly sales reporting schedule.