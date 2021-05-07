Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl starring in inspirational Ram pickup commercial

Ram is looking to reach an alternative audience for its trucks. An alternative rock audience, that is.

The Stellantis division has launched a new ad campaign for its 1500 pickup starring Foo Fighter’s front man Dave Grohl that salutes supportive parents and mentors who help kids become "rock stars" in their life pursuits.

The band’s ties to the brand go back to its formation in 1995, when they toured the U.S. in a Dodge Ram Van, which was built before Ram became a standalone division. They had planned to go on a 25th anniversary Van Tour last year, revisiting cities from the original tour, but were forced to cancel due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The collaboration is a departure from Ram’s typical country music ties, but Stellantis Global Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois said it was a data-driven move.

"We have a third-party tool that measures what resonates with the truck buying audience, and the Foo Fighters were number one – they over-indexed even higher than all the best-known country stars," Francois told Variety.

"It was another sign that the timing was perfect and the stars align for authentic relationships."

Ram has seen great success closing the gap with Ford and Chevrolet in the full-size pickup segment in recent years and its trucks were the second-best sellers in the first quarter of 2021.