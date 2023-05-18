Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Florida's St. George Island tops list of nation's best beaches: annual report

'Dr. Beach' has ranked America's 650 public beaches for the past 33 years, releasing the top 10 each year before Memorial Day

close
'Mansion Global' host Katrina Campins travels to Miami Beach, Fla. to explore the luxury hotel towers lining the coast. video

A look inside the luxurious real estate landscape of Miami Beach

'Mansion Global' host Katrina Campins travels to Miami Beach, Fla. to explore the luxury hotel towers lining the coast.

A small barrier island off the Florida panhandle can now boast the title of the nation's best beach for 2023, according to an annual ranking released by Florida International University professor Stephen Leatherman.

Leatherman, a professor in the Department of Earth & Environment at FIU who is known as "Dr. Beach," released his top 10 public beaches for the year on Thursday. He has ranked America's 650 public beaches on an annual basis for the past 33 years.

This year's winner? The state park on St. George Island.

St. George Island, which boasts a nine-mile stretch of white sand in an unspoiled natural setting along the Gulf of Mexico, has made Leatherman's list numerous times in years past, but he said the "idyllic place" claimed the crown this year because of its natural beauty, lack of development, abundant outdoor activities and an "unparalleled view" of the night sky.

MOST AFFORDABLE BEACH TOWNS OF 2023 REVEALED — AND SOME ARE NOT WHERE YOU'D THINK

St George Island Beach

FILE - Miles of empty beach and billions of sea shells await a lone beachcomber at St. George Island State Park near Apalachicola in the Florida Panhandle, Feb. 5, 2007. (William Kronholm / AP Newsroom)

The 2,000-acre park is located on the east side of the island, which is connected to the state's mainland by a bridge across Apalachicola Bay. The island is fairly remote and not heavily populated by hotels, activities and shopping areas – like most beach towns.

"People can have the best of both worlds there, just miles and miles of unspoiled beaches," Leatherman said.

When ranking the beaches, Leatherman uses an intense scoring chart, which he calls Fifty Criteria, to guide his decisions. Characteristics factoring into the final score include sand type, wave action, whether lifeguards are present, wildlife presence, the level development and crowding, public safety, noise, and much more.

Leatherman also advocates for no smoking on beaches and gives extra credit to those that forbid the action. During recent trip to St. George Island, he noted that he didn't see any discarded cigarette butts.

BEST PLACES TO BUY A BEACH HOUSE IN THE US RANKED

St George Island marsh

Florida, Gulf Coast, St. George Island State Park coastal marsh along Apalachicola Bay. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Over the years, the island has been slammed by tropical storms and hurricanes, most recently by Category 5 Hurricane Michael in October 2018. Though the storm made landfall 50 miles northwest in Mexico Beach, it left behind significant damage on the island – leveling sand dunes and damaging various park facilities.

In 2005, storms and erosion caused a 153-year-old lighthouse on nearby, uninhabited Little St. George Island to collapse into the Gulf, The Associated Press reported. The structure was rebuilt on the main island after volunteers salvaged 22,000 of the original bricks and found the 19th-century plans at the National Archives.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND TRAVEL: OVER 42M AMERICANS EXPECTED TO TAKE TRIPS THIS SUMMER

A second Florida beach, Caladesi Island State Park near Clearwater and Dunedin, also made Leatherman's top 10 this year, coming in as the nation's fourth-best beach. 

The rest of the top 10 included three beaches in Hawaii, one West Coast beach and four East Coast beaches.

Leatherman releases the ranking ahead of Memorial Day each year.

Northern Florida Barrier Islands

Barrier Islands, northern Florida Gulf Coast, St George and Dog Islands. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FULL RANKINGS

1. St. George Island State Park, Florida Panhandle

2. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

Duke Kahanamoku Beach in Hawaii

FILE - Duke Kahanamoku Beach, located in the Honolulu tourist neighborhood of Waikiki, Hawaii, is pictured on May 21, 2014. (Sam Eifling, File / AP Images)

3. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York

Coopers Beach in New York

FILE - Coopers Beach in Southampton, N.Y., is pictured on May 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File / AP Images)

4. Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

Caladesi Island State Park in Florida

The main beach at Caladesi Island State Park, a barrier island along the Gulf of Mexico, on Florida's West Coast in Dunedin, Florida. (Craig Litten, File / AP Images)

5. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina

6. Coronado Beach, San Diego

Coronado Beach in California

Part of a Navy helicopter squadron flies over beachgoers on the Coronado Beach in Coronado, Calif., May 22, 2012. (Lenny Ignelzi, File / AP Images)

7. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Wailea Beach in Hawaii

Wailea beach seen from above in Wailea, Kihei, Hawaii on the island of Maui, July 30, 2022. (Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

8. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

9. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Poipu Beach in Hawaii

Beachwalk in Poipu, Kauai, Hawaii, USA. (Andre Seale/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Coast Guard Beach in Massachusetts

A couple walks the shore at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, MA on July 21, 2020. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.