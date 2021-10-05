Florida woman wins lottery twice in one day, becomes multimillionaire

A Boca Raton, Florida, woman claimed two $2 million Mega Millions with Megaplier prizes.

The winning tickets, purchased by 64-year-old Susan Fitton, matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball, according to a news release.

Officials said Fitton's prize winnings came from a drawing on Sept. 14.

The Mega Millions website says the chances of winning any prizes from a Mega Millions Florida lottery ticket is 1 in 24. The chances of winning all five white balls slims down to 1 in 12,607,306.

Fitton purchased the tickets at Prip Mart, at 299 West Camino Real in Boca Raton. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the two $2 million winning Mega Millions with Megaplier tickets.

Since adding the multi-state Mega Millions game in 2013, the Florida Lottery has generated more than $761 million for education, and has awarded more than $772 million in prizes to 60 million winners, the website reports.

"The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $40 billion to enhance education and sending more than 880,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program," according to its website. "The Florida Lottery reinvests 99% of its revenue back into Florida's economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 lottery retailers and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $75.6 billion in prizes and made more than 3,000 people millionaires."

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. The next estimated jackpot is $45 million, with a cash option of $31.7 million.