Powerball: $699.8M ticket sold in California

A single Powerball winner from Morro Bay, California, will wake up today nearly $700 million richer after being the only person to correctly pick all five numbers and the Powerball number to claim the seventh-largest lottery in U.S. lottery history last night, officials said.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15.

After nearly four months of futility and 40 drawings, the jackpot increased after last-second ticket sales to $699.8 million. No one has won the jackpot since June 5, officials said.

POWERBALL TO LAUNCH THIRD DRAWING

According to the California Lottery’s Twitter account, the winner will be able to choose between the annuity option paid out over 29 years or the cash option of $496 million. Both prize options are subject to taxes.

In addition to the grand prize winner, there were five $1 million-winning tickets sold; two in Massachusetts and one each in Virginia, Florida and Arizona.

The 41st drawing set a record, topping the previous mark of 36 drawings that ended in January 2021.

Lottery officials say plenty of people have won smaller prizes, including 2.8 million players in Saturday's drawing alone. Those winnings ranged from $1 million to $4.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The 41st drawing set a record, topping the previous mark of 36 drawings that ended in January 2021. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

The jackpot drought is by design, as the game's long odds of 292.2 million to one are intended to generate massive prizes that draw more players.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lottery officials have noted that despite the long wait for a winning jackpot ticket, plenty of people have won smaller prizes, including 2.8 million players in Saturday's drawing alone. Those winnings ranged from $1 million to $4.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.