Florida woman sues Universal Orlando, alleges 'traumatic brain injury' after riding coaster: lawsuit

A Florida woman is suing Universal Orlando Resort, claiming that riding one of the theme park's roller coasters caused her a "traumatic brain injury," according to a complaint filed in Orange County on Wednesday.

Geriann and Richard Clem, a married couple from Broward County, are seeking "personal injuries and damages" in excess of $50,000, the suit states.

On Feb. 11, 2023, Geriann said she rode Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster. The ride is said to reach speeds of 65 mph after taking guests on a climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle before a "ferocious drop," according to Universal Orlando's website. The plaintiff alleges her "head shook violently and slammed into her seat's headrest throughout the duration of the ride."

The lawsuit claims the theme park "failed to properly restrain" Geriann's head, and "failed to adequately warn" her that her head would be shaken and slammed against the headrest of her seat, adding that the warning signs posted outside the coaster were "inadequate."

Geriann suffered "severe and permanent personal injuries" as a result of riding the coaster, including a brain injury, physical impairment and mental anguish, the suit alleges.

The couple is demanding a jury trial.

Universal Orlando did not immediately respond to a Fox Business inquiry about the lawsuit. The park's website has a "rider safety" page that states ride warning signs can be found at the entrance of each ride to help park goers determine which attractions are suitable for them.

"Please read all health and safety requirements for each attraction, as they are not all the same," the website reads. "You know your physical conditions and limitations. If you suspect your health could be at risk for any reason, or that you could aggravate a pre-existing condition of any kind, do not ride."