Florida woman sues SeaWorld after another person 'violently' collided with her on a water slide: lawsuit

A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against SeaWorld on allegations she was injured last year when another person crashed into her on a water slide at Aquatica.

Melissa Velazquez was at SeaWorld in Orlando on June 23, 2023, when another adult "violently collid[ed]" with her on a water slide before she was able to stand up and exit the area, according to the lawsuit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

"[As] Plaintiff went down the subject water slide and before she could get up to exit the water slide, another adult guest went down the subject water slide, violently colliding into Plaintiff, causing severe and permanent injuries to Plaintiff," the lawsuit reads.

Velazquez claimed the theme park was negligent during the incident because "there was no employee and/or lifeguard on duty" at the water slide when she was hit, according to the lawsuit.

The court documents claim Velazquez was physically, emotionally and mentally injured following the collision.

"As a direct and proximate result of Defendant's negligence, Plaintiff suffered bodily injury, including permanent injury to the body as a whole, pain and suffering of both a physical and mental nature, disability, physical impairment, permanent scarring/disfigurement, mental anguish, aggravation of a pre-existing condition, inconvenience, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of ability to earn money, and loss of ability to lead and enjoy a normal life," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit claims "the losses are either permanent or continuing, and Plaintiff will suffer the losses in the future."

Velazquez is seeking over $50,000 in damages and a trial by jury, FOX 35 reported.