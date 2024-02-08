Florida woman sues Walt Disney World hotel over water slide injury

A Florida woman is suing a Walt Disney World hotel for injuries she said occurred while riding a water slide at the resort.

Sarah Carney, a resident of Polk County, said she rode the slide at the Animal Kingdom Lodge on June 17, 2022. In her lawsuit, filed in Orange County, she said she sustained several injuries when she hit the bottom of the pool.

As a result, Carney "suffered bodily injury in and about her body and extremities, resulting in pain and suffering, disability," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit claims the resort failed to maintain the water slide, adequately inspect the ride and didn't warn Carney of its dangers.

"The specific manner in which Plaintiff was injured was foreseeable to Defendant and Defendant knew or should have known of the specific risks of harm to Plaintiff as a result of Defendant's negligence," the lawsuit states.

The Animal Kingdom Lodge is home to two pools that each have a water slide — the 11,000-square-foot Uzima Springs Pool, which features an "exciting" 67-foot-long water slide, and the Samawati Springs Pool, which has a 128-foot water slide described as "thrilling," FOX Orlando reported.

The lawsuit does not specify on which water slide Carney was allegedly injured.

She is requesting damages in excess of $50,000, plus interest and costs, the lawsuit states.

In 2023, a woman sued Disney World following an unpleasant trip down a water slide at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon in 2019 that resulted in an "injurious wedgie."

Disney World did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.