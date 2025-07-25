Buses burn after fire breaks out at Florida's Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe

A fire torched two buses at Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe on Friday, the theme park confirmed.

"A fire occurred earlier today in the area of our bus depot. It was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported," the resort said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We’re grateful to the Orange County Fire Department for their swift response. Safety remains our top priority."

The brand-new theme park opened to the public on May 22.

MONSTER TRUCK WHEEL DETACHES DURING SHOW IN WASHINGTON, DESTROYING MULTIPLE CARS IN NEARBY PARKING LOT

It is home to five unique themed worlds – Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

"This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year," said Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Orlando Resort, in a statement emailed to Fox News Digital before the park opened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same," Irwin wrote.

Fox News reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.