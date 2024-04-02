Florida man sues Disney, claims ferry crashed into dock, sent him falling into trash can

A Florida man is suing Walt Disney World after the ferry he was on crashed into a dock last year and sent him into a trash can, according to a lawsuit.

Justin Tripp was visiting Disney's Magic Kingdom when he was riding a ferry boat from the parking lot on April 27, FOX Orlando reported. Tripp filed the lawsuit Monday in Orange County, Florida.

He was instructed onto the boat by Disney crew members and was told he needed to stand because the ferry was "so crowded with passengers," the lawsuit said.

NELSON PELTZ: DISNEY'S BOARD HAS ‘SELF-INFLICTED’ WOUNDS

Tripp was standing in the back part of the boat when the vessel approached a dock area but "did not slow down," the lawsuit states. Crew members failed to warn the passengers of the "imminent collision with the dock," the lawsuit said.

The boat struck the dock and Tripp was thrown into a steel pillar where he hit his neck and head and then fell into a trash can, he said.

Falling into the trash can prevented Tripp from falling overboard, the lawsuit states.

JUDGE DISMISSES DISNEY'S LAWSUIT ALLEGING RETALIATION BY DESANTIS

"Disney knew, or in the exercise of reasonable care should have known, of the actions and inactions that caused the allision or crash of the ferry into the dock and failed to correct such conditions," the lawsuit said.

As a result of the crash, Tripp sustained multiple injuries, including bodily injury to his neck and head and other parts of his body, pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earnings, loss of the ability to earn money and aggravation of a previously existing condition, FOX Orlando reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox News Digital has reached out to Disney.

Tripp is asking for more than $50,000 in damages as well as prejudgment interest, post-judgment interest and costs.