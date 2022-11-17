Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Disney

Florida man nearly falls off Disney Skyliner platform after chugging beers: report

Chase Holderby was a visitor at Walt Disney World's EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

close
Strive founder and executive chairman Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his new index fund designed to focus on excellence rather than politics on 'Varney & Co.' video

Strive sends shareholder letter to Disney, Apple in first act of corporate engagement

Strive founder and executive chairman Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his new index fund designed to focus on excellence rather than politics on 'Varney & Co.'

A Florida man was reportedly arrested after authorities said he caused a disturbance at the Food and Wine Festival at Walt Disney World's Epcot park.

According to FOX 35, park security and a deputy said Chase Holderby, of Merritt Island, Florida, was being very loud and stumbling around the American Adventure Pavilion after witnesses said he chugged two beers in approximately 30 seconds. 

A deputy wrote in an arrest report that the 30-year-old was shaking everyone's hand in line, high-fiving people and staggering.

Shortly after, Holderby was involved in a verbal dispute with members of his party near the Japan Pavilion. 

DISNEY WORLD TO RAISE PRICES FOR TICKETS, ANNUAL PASSES

EPCOT

A monorail zips past flower displays during the Flower and Garden Festival at Epcot at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Florida on May 30, 2022.  (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

By the time Holderby arrived at the Morocco Pavilion, security asked him to leave.

"We followed Holderby to the International Gateway exit while he took his shirt off and continued asking what he had done wrong," the report said. 

As he headed toward the Disney Skyliner gondolas, Holderby continued to scream.

"Once in the line queue, he continued to act belligerent and cause the crowd of people in line to become alarmed," the deputy said. "While attempting to get him onto the physical gondola car, he wouldn't initially get in and was dangerously close to falling into the area beneath where the attraction operates."

A Disney Skyliner aerial gondola

A sneak peek of Disney's new Skyliner transportation system, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.  (Sarah Espedido/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Park staff said they stopped the transportation system for his safety, "inconveniencing and delaying all other riders."

Following multiple warnings, a deputy said Holderby was arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

Chase Holderby

Chase Holderby, 30, was arrested after deputies said he caused a disturbance (Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News)

Holderby is married with two children.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.