Winter storm causes travel delays in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska

Travel disruptions continued Monday for parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska after a powerful winter storm hit the region.

As of 10 a.m. ET, 1,000 flights in, out and across the United States had been canceled, according to FlightAware, which tracks worldwide flight traffic data in real-time. Meanwhile, more than 300 flights have already been delayed, according to the data.

On Sunday, a powerful winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings within the three states.

The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday.

A handful of flights at the Jackson Hole Airport in Jackson, Wyoming as well as the Casper–Natrona County International Airport in Natrona County, Wyoming have already been canceled or delayed.

In Denver, Colorado, crews are still working around the clock to clear the runways after the area got hit with over 27 inches of snow.

All runways remain closed as of 8:30 a.m. and every flight in and out of Denver International Airport Monday morning has been canceled.

"If you're traveling today, please double check your flight status with your airline," the airline tweeted.

Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, issued an alert to travelers who have connecting flights into Dever. Its website noted that all flights into Denver from the area have been canceled.

The National Weather Service issued a reminder that travel is still dangerous within both Wyoming and Nebraska due to slick and snow-covered roads. The agency also projected that there may be more chances of snowfall through Tuesday.

Nebraska’s transportation department is asking residents to delay travel plans until the storm cleanup is finished.

However, most Denver residents are in the clear with the National Weather Service noting that there will only be "light snowfall" in certain parts of the state.

Now, it's "time to dig out of the big snow," the agency tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.