Fireball Whisky releases unique Father’s Day gift for dads who love the game of golf

A popular whiskey brand announced the release of a special-edition golf club with a unique twist ahead of Father’s Day 2024.

Look no further if you’re still trying to find the perfect Father’s Day gift for the upcoming June 16th holiday.

Fireball Whisky created "The Fire Iron" golf club for dads who enjoy golfing — but there’s a catch.

Not only is the golf club red in color and Fireball-themed — but the 5-iron also has spots to hold Fireball shooters.

"The Fire Iron" includes Fireball’s signature dragon on the club’s face, a red shaft with corresponding grip leather and compartments to fit up to five 50 ml Fireball shooters.

Although not technically designed to be a playable club, Fireball suggests the item as a gift on Father’s Day for golf- and whiskey-loving dads everywhere.

The unique club will go on sale Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. EST and will retail for $24.99.

Fireball also noted that the supplies for this new item are limited — but this isn’t the first time the brand has released unique and quirky items for special events.

Ahead of the 150th Kentucky Derby, Fireball announced the release of derby-themed hats that would fit large bottles of Fireball.

The whiskey brand, produced by Sazerac Company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, sold a hot lid hat tall enough to fit a 750 mL bottle of Fireball and a shorter hat fitted to hold multiple Fireball 50 mL shooters.

The red and gold-themed hats include such embellishments as florals, plumage, feathers, bows and ribbons inspired by Fireball’s small batch dragon reserve bottle.

Fireball’s global brand director, Danny Suich, said the marketing move was to "inject fun" into the annual horse dash.

"Fireball thrives by injecting fun where it has otherwise been missing, and famed events like a certain iconic upcoming horse race provide the perfect opportunity to bring that spirit to life," he said in a press release.

For more information about the Fireball golf club, anyone can visit fireballwhisky.com.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fireball for further comment.