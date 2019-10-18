Final simulator tests for 737 MAX expected next month

Boeing may soon take a major step toward getting the grounded 737 Max recertified to fly again.

A group of US and international airline pilots are reportedly expected to participate in the final round of simulator testing of new flight control system software for the 737 MAX, according to CNN.

The test could take place as soon as November, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

This timeline, which has not been previously reported, is a sign Boeing engineers' months long work to fix the plane's flight control software is nearing completion.

The final round of simulator testing is seen as important in helping regulators determine what sort of pilot training will be necessary before the plane flies again.

The tests will be conducted in a Boeing simulator in Seattle with Federal Aviation Administration regulators observing.

Pilots in the simulator will experience scenarios and flight control failures that mirror the difficulties pilots experienced in the two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

Last month, the head of the FAA stepped into a Boeing 737 Max flight simulator.

Stephen Dickson said at the time his agency had no timetable for reviewing changes that Boeing is making to the plane.

The FAA declined to say how its updated anti-stall software performed.