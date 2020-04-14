Expand / Collapse search
Fiat Chrysler recalls more than 550,000 pickups, SUVs

Windshield wiper arms can come loose and stop the wipers from working properly, the company said

Associated Press
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 550,000 pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide because the windshield wiper arms can come loose and stop the wipers from working properly.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Ram 1500 pickups, 1500 Classic pickups and Jeep Compass SUVs. Documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say loose wiper arms can reduce a driver's visibility.

Fiat Chrysler says in a statement that it has no reports of crashes or injuries from the problem. Most of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S. and Canada.

Owners will be notified later this month and dealers will tighten the wiper nuts to fix the problem. Customers whose wipers don't clear the windshield or return to the rest position after being turned off should contact dealers.