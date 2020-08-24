Expand / Collapse search
Fiat Chrysler recalls diesel engines to fix stalling problem

The recall includes some Ram pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall.

The recall covers certain 2014 through 2018 Ram 1500 pickups, and some 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs with 3-liter diesel engines. Also included are certain 2014 through 2019 Chrysler 300 sedans outside North America with the same engines.

The company says magnetic material on a crankshaft position sensor wheel can come off over time, cutting off a signal and causing the engines to stall. Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. It says the problem only happens on a small percentage of the vehicles.

Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost. Fiat Chrysler says in U.S. government documents posted last weekend that the recall is expected to start Oct. 2.