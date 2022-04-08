Ferrero recalls some Kinder chocolate products over salmonella concerns

Ferrero is voluntarily recalling two Kinder chocolate products over concerns of possible salmonella contamination.

Kinder's Happy Moments Chocolate and Crispy Wafer Assortment was sold at Costco in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores nationwide. The 14.1-ounce boxes have a best by date of July 18, 2022. The product's UPC code is 0980052025 and lot codes are 48RUP334, 48RUP335, 48RUP336 and 48RUP337.

Meanwhile, Kinder's Mix Chocolate Treats basket was sold at 14 Big Y supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The 5.3-ounce baskets have a best by date of July 30, 2022. The product's UPC code is 0980060209 and its lot code is 03L018AR – 306.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recalled products were manufactured at a facility where salmonella typhimurium was detected.

While no cases have been reported in the United States to date, some consumers in Europe reported being sick with salmonella after consuming products manufactured at the same facility.

"Ferrero deeply regrets this situation. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care," the company said in a statement. "We will continue to work cooperatively with the Food and Drug Administration to address this matter."

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Kinder products should not eat them. They can either contact Ferrero customer service at 1-800-688-3552 or visit the company's website to get a product refund.

As of Friday, at least 142 salmonella cases have been reported to the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and European Food Safety Authority, mainly among children under 10 years old.

There are at least 65 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom, 25 cases in France, 10 cases in Ireland, 4 cases in Germany, 4 cases in Sweden, 2 cases in the Netherlands, one case in Luxembourg and one case in Norway. The countries have all issued similar recalls.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Individuals infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, salmonella infection can lead to more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis after getting into the bloodstream.