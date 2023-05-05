Expand / Collapse search
Ferrari's $400K SUV is sold out until 2026

Purosangue is the brand's first four-door

If you stop by your friendly local Ferrari dealer today and order a car, it will be two years before you get it.

But it's three for an SUV.

The Italian exotic car brand announced a 27% increase in first-quarter profits Thursday, boosted by the launch of its Purosangue SUV, the brand's first four-door model.

Total sales were up 10% from the same quarter last year to 3,567 vehicles.

purosangue side

The Purosangue is Ferrari's first four-door production model. (Ferrari / Fox News)

The stock price closed at an all-time high of $291.79 on the news.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said the Purosangue has exceeded expectations.

The Purosangue starts at approximately $400,000. (Ferrari / Fox News)

""We were caught by positive surprise for these strong interest," Vigna said during the company's earnings call.

The order book for the $400,000 Purosangue was filled and closed shortly after its reveal last year, but have now been reopened. The name is Italian for "thoroughbred" and it comes standard with a 715 horsepower V12 engine.

ferrari purosangue

The Purosangue is powered by a 715 horsepower V12 engine. (Ferrari / Fox News)

However, new orders will not be filled until 2026, while the rest of the Ferrari lineup is sold out until 2025.

Neverthleess, Vigna reiterated a pledge to restrict Purosangue production to 20% of the brand's overall sales, to retain its exclusive image.

Reuters contributed to this report