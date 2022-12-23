FedEx and UPS warn of possible delivery delays as winter storm sweeps country

FedEx and UPS are warning customers that harsh winter weather conditions around several service hubs may cause delivery delays.

"FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at our Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to severe winter weather that has been moving across the United States," the company said in an alert.

FedEx sent out the service alert on Friday and instructed customers to check regularly for updates as the winter storm rolls across the northern part of the U.S.

"Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24," the company said. "FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability."

TRACK THE STORM WITH FOX WEATHER

FedEx, along with competitor UPS both stress the safety of their employees.

In a service alert, UPS said, "Significant weather events across several regions of the U.S. are impacting the UPS Air and Ground network, including UPS hubs in Louisville, Ky. and Rockford, Ill. As a result, some delivery and pickup services in these areas will be affected."

"Safely delivering on our commitments is UPS’s most important priority," UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer told FOX Business. "Our drivers are trained to safely make deliveries, and if we cannot safely deliver to an area, we will resume service as soon as conditions permit."

Mayer added that UPS has a team of full-time meteorologists who monitor the weather and help create contingency plans as winter storms develop.

UPS also told customers to check for service alerts for the latest information on service delays.

The United States Postal Service says it plans for various weather issues throughout the year including efforts to make sure employees have the necessary tools and training to do their jobs safely.

USPS makes service alerts available to consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events.

Spokesperson Kim Frum told FOX Business the USPS National Preparedness function provides daily weather forecasts and situational information to field leadership, which is used with information from federal, state, and local governments, as well as from suppliers and operators, to maker operational decisions.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS: AIRLINES ISSUE WAIVERS AHEAD OF WINTER STORM

Heavy snow, ice and strong winds are among the conditions expected from Thursday to Saturday in various parts of the country, stretching from the Plains and Midwest all the way to the East Coast.

On top of that, forecasters expect severe cold during the holiday weekend.

The severe weather is also taking a toll on airlines as unsafe conditions are leading to thousands of delays and cancelations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

More than 3,463 flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been delayed as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Over 3,800 flights have been canceled, the data shows.

On Thursday, more than 10,028 flights in, out of and across the U.S. were delayed and nearly 2,539 were canceled.

FOX Business's Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.