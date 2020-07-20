FDA warns companies selling unauthorized e-cigarettes, vape juice

The FDA sent warning letters to 10 e-cigarette companies Monday for selling or distributing unauthorized tobacco products or targeting youth with unauthorized products.

"The FDA continues to prioritize enforcement against e-cigarette products, specifically those most appealing and accessible to youth," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement. "We are concerned about the popularity of these products among youth and want to make clear to all tobacco product manufacturers and retailers that, even during the ongoing pandemic, the FDA is keeping a close watch on the marketplace and will hold companies accountable."

Three companies — Puff Bar, HQD Tech USA and Myle Vape Inc. — were cited for "illegally marketing disposable cigarettes" that were introduced or modified after the FDA gained authority over all tobacco products, the FDA said.

Seven other companies selling or distributing electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products were warned for marketing to youth with flavors like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and popcorn.

FOX Business' inquiries to the companies were not immediately returned.

