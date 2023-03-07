FBI investigating 'suspicious' death of Carnival Sunshine cruise ship passenger

The FBI says it is investigating the "suspicious death" of a female passenger onboard the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship during a sailing to the Bahamas.

The Columbia field office says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, died during the Sunshine’s Feb. 27 voyage operating out of Charleston, South Carolina.

"Medical staff and other crew members of Carnival’s Sunshine were made aware of the passenger being unresponsive and immediately attempted life-saving measures," the FBI said. "Despite their efforts, the passenger was pronounced deceased on the ship.

When the ship returned to Charleston on March 4, the FBI "responded to process the passenger’s room."

"This incident was isolated and there was no threat to any other passengers before or after the passenger was found deceased," the FBI also said.

Carnival Cruise Line told FOX Business that it is fully cooperating with the FBI’s investigation.

"Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy," the company said in a statement.

The death on the 3,000-capacity ship comes as Carnival has warned that unruly spring break passengers could face $500 fines.