FBI investigating 'suspicious' death of Carnival Sunshine cruise ship passenger

Carnival Cruise Line says deceased woman, husband taken off ship in Nassau, Bahamas

The FBI says it is investigating the "suspicious death" of a female passenger onboard the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship during a sailing to the Bahamas. 

The Columbia field office says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, died during the Sunshine’s Feb. 27 voyage operating out of Charleston, South Carolina. 

"Medical staff and other crew members of Carnival’s Sunshine were made aware of the passenger being unresponsive and immediately attempted life-saving measures," the FBI said. "Despite their efforts, the passenger was pronounced deceased on the ship. 

When the ship returned to Charleston on March 4, the FBI "responded to process the passenger’s room." 

Carnival Sunshine cruise ship sails in New York City

The Carnival Sunshine cruise ship is seen in New York City in September 2017. The FBI announced that it is investigating a "suspicious death" onboard the ship during a Feb. 27, 2023 sailing. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This incident was isolated and there was no threat to any other passengers before or after the passenger was found deceased," the FBI also said. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 11.07 -0.04 -0.36%

Carnival Cruise Line told FOX Business that it is fully cooperating with the FBI’s investigation. 

Carnival Valor cruise ship

Carnival Cruise Line tells FOX Business that it is cooperating in the FBI's investigation. Shown above is theCarnival Valor cruise ship setting sail from the Port of New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana, on March 3, 2022. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

 "Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy," the company said in a statement. 

The death on the 3,000-capacity ship comes as Carnival has warned that unruly spring break passengers could face $500 fines. 