Fauci will issue a stark warning on the risks of reopening too soon: report

Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify before the Senate on Tuesday about the coronavirus and warn about the dangers of reopening the country too soon, according to the New York Times.

The top infectious disease expert will say that Americans would experience “needless suffering and death” if the country opens up too quickly.

Fauci will appear remotely before the Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Fauci will explain the dangers in relaxing guidelines and reopening the country.

In an e-mail sent to the Times, Fauci said "We risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”

It will be his first appearance before Congress since a national emergency was declared in March, and a chance for him to address lawmakers and the public outside of the daily updates from the White House.