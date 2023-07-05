Fanatics CEO's 'white party' draws Tom Brady, JLo, Ben Affleck and A-listers

The billionaire CEO of sports merchandise company Fanatics celebrated the Fourth of July with a massive "white party" earlier in the week that many A-listers attended.

The bash Michael Rubin threw Monday took place in New York's Hamptons, according to Page Six. His famous guests came from the movies, sports, music and other industries.

In a video posted on Twitter, Rubin, the Fanatics founder worth an estimated $11.4 billion, described the party as a "literal movie."

Some actors seen in a 1½-minute clip included couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Hart, wearing white like other guests.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady also posted four photos from Rubin’s bash, a couple of which included other sports figures.

One picture showed the legendary football player posing with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, while another captured him with Philadelphia 76ers player James Harden and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.

Brady announced in February he would retire from the NFL "for good," ending a career that spanned 20 seasons with the Patriots and three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Joe Burrow, the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, also attended the party, according to the video posted by Rubin.

The Fanatics CEO also played host to celebrities like billionaire Kim Kardashian and her fashion model sister Kendall Jenner. Forbes put the net worth of Kardashian, known for reality show "The Kardashians" and shapewear company Skims, at roughly $1.2 billion as of Wednesday afternoon.

Model Hailey Bieber and Justin Beiber also showed up. Beyonce and Jay-Z also appeared in party photos.

Musicians Usher and Jack Harlow apparently performed at the party.

"A big thanks to everyone who joined us - hope you’re hurting less than I am today lol," Rubin wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post. "In all seriousness, it’s an honor and a privilege to bring together so many amazing people each year."

Rubin has thrown the lavish annual Fourth of July celebration in previous years, including 2022 and 2021, and those parties also had notable guests.