This lifestyle magazine is closing after 87 years

Women’s lifestyle magazine Family Circle will close later this year, publisher Meredith Corporation announced Wednesday.

The monthly title’s December 2019 issue will be its last, the publisher said. Doug Olson, president of Meredith Magazines, said in a press release that the company doubled its presence in the women’s lifestyle category in 2018 when it acquired the Time Inc. portfolio of brands.

“Our portfolio philosophy continues to emphasize investing in brands that are market leaders and/or possess the highest growth potential,” Olson said. “Sometimes, that means making hard decisions.”

Family Circle was founded in 1932. It changed hands several times during its history and went to Meredith in 2005 as part of the company's purchase of Gruner + Jahr USA. It is published 12 times a year with a ratebase of 4 million.

Some Family Circle employees will move elsewhere in Meredith, the company said. Cheryl Brown, Family Circle’s editor-in-chief, is moving to Health as its executive editor. The company didn’t specify how many employees would lose their jobs.

“Fortunately, we have been able to find new roles for some of the Family Circle team, and I would like to thank the entire group for its hard work and wish those employees affected the best in future endeavors,” Olson said.

The publisher said subscribers will receive another Meredith title until their subscription is filled.

