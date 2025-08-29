Families flock to top-rated school districts at a price, Realtor.com says

Many families spent summer break chaseing top-rated school districts with communities that offer an appealing lifestyle, small class sizes and walkability, but some came with a hefty price tag.

The data, collected by Realtor.com, shows "out-of-district home shoppers" looked the most between May and July this year at "areas with at least one public school rated 8 or higher." It also focused on districts with an average of at least 100 for-sale properties.

Homes in 27 out of the 50 most sought-after districts came with steep median listing prices, averaging about $1.21 million.

TOP CONTENDERS

Carroll Independent School District in the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area

Laguna Beach Unified, Orange County, California

Reed Union, San Francisco Bay Area

"School quality has long been a driver of homebuying decisions," Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com said in a statement. "Our data shows families are making trade-offs—sometimes paying a significant premium for top-rated districts, and other times prioritizing value in areas that still offer strong academics."

Housing market districts that represent value include "areas that combine strong schools with more attainable housing costs, often due to their suburban or rural settings."

VALUE MARKETS FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Johnston County, Raleigh, North Carolina

Humble Independent School District, Houston, Texas

Palm Beach County, Miami, Florida

"This year, we also saw sizable interest in districts outside major urban centers, reflecting both affordability concerns and a desire for lifestyle amenities," Hale said.