Real Estate
Published

Families flock to top-rated school districts at a price, Realtor.com says

Carroll Independent School District in Dallas and Laguna Beach Unified among most expensive sought-after areas

Many families spent summer break chaseing top-rated school districts with communities that offer an appealing lifestyle, small class sizes and walkability, but some came with a hefty price tag.

The data, collected by Realtor.com, shows "out-of-district home shoppers" looked the most between May and July this year at "areas with at least one public school rated 8 or higher." It also focused on districts with an average of at least 100 for-sale properties.

Homes in 27 out of the 50 most sought-after districts came with steep median listing prices, averaging about $1.21 million. 

TOP CONTENDERS

  • Carroll Independent School District in the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area
  • Laguna Beach Unified, Orange County, California
  • Reed Union, San Francisco Bay Area 

SCHOOL DISTRICTS HIRE CONSULTANTS TO RECRUIT STUDENTS AS THEY FACE ENROLLMENT CRISIS: REPORT

Reed Union School District teacher and students

Teacher Nathan Grebil (right) talks to his fourth grade cohort class as they wait socially distant in line at Bel Aire Elementary School on Friday, October 16, 2020, in Tiburon, Calif. The school is part of a sought-after school district Reed Union f (Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle / Getty Images)

"School quality has long been a driver of homebuying decisions," Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com said in a statement. "Our data shows families are making trade-offs—sometimes paying a significant premium for top-rated districts, and other times prioritizing value in areas that still offer strong academics."

NORTHEAST SUBURB BEATS OUT ENTIRE COUNTRY FOR HOTTEST HOUSING MARKET IN 2025

Dallas Metro Skyline

An aerial view of the downtown Dallas skyline on February 22, 2024. Carroll Independent School District, which is in nearby Southlake, was one of the top-rated districts with steep price-tagged homes.  (Kirby Lee / Getty Images)

Housing market districts that represent value include "areas that combine strong schools with more attainable housing costs, often due to their suburban or rural settings."

VALUE MARKETS FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS 

  • Johnston County, Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Humble Independent School District, Houston, Texas 
  • Palm Beach County, Miami, Florida 
CA students walk to school in crosswalk

Students head to the first day of class at Trabuco Mesa Elementary School in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. (Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register / Getty Images)

"This year, we also saw sizable interest in districts outside major urban centers, reflecting both affordability concerns and a desire for lifestyle amenities," Hale said. 