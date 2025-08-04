Northeast suburb beats out entire country for hottest housing market in 2025

Those looking for "a compelling mix of lifestyle appeal, relative affordability, and strong ties to nearby economic hubs" are choosing a Boston suburb to move to, according Realtor.com.

Beverly, Massachusetts' 01915 is No. 1 on the site's 2025 Hottest Zips report. The city is about a 30-minute drive northeast of Boston, and its home listings got up to 4.6 times more views than the national average, spent a median number of 16 days on the market and had a median listing price of $746,000, Realtor.com said.

"In a year when affordability challenges and limited inventory continue to weigh on buyers, the ZIP Codes rising to the top of our list stand out for offering both strong value and livability," Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com, said in a statement.

The top 10 hottest zip codes are found in the northeast and Midwest portions of the U.S., "driven by buyers from high-cost metros looking for relief without sacrificing access to jobs and amenities," Hale said.

"Many of these neighborhoods also offer newer homes than the surrounding areas, highlighting the critical role of new and infill construction in meeting today’s buyer demand—even in a tough market," she added.

TOP FIVE ZIP CODES

Beverly, Massachusetts: 01915

Malton, New Jersey: 08053

Leominster, Massachusetts: 01453

Ballwin, Missouri: 63021

Wayne, New Jersey: 07470

Rounding out the top five are Malton, New Jersey's 08053; Leominster, Massachusetts' 01453; Ballwin, Missouri's 63021 and Wayne, New Jersey's 07470.

Two of the top five — Leominster, Massachusetts, and Ballwin, Missouri — were in last year's top 10, as well. Realtor.com says in zip codes 01915, 63021 and 07470 "local buyers outnumbered out-of-area interest."

Across the 10 zip codes mentioned, the "typical buyer's" median household income is $114,000. They have an average credit score of 759, and they typically make a down payment of $42,000 to $143,000. Realtor.com also found that the median age of the head of household in the 10 zip codes on this year's list is 56 years old.

The mayor of Beverly, Massachusetts, did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

"I am thrilled that Beverly MA has been named the #1 hottest ZIP code in America by Realtor.com," 2025 North Shore REALTORS President Adeline Matton of Aluxety Real Estate, said in a statement.

"Beverly residents have access to scenic coastline, local beaches, public parks and green space, along with a thriving arts community and dining scene," she said.