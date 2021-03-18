Famed Palm Beach hotel launches hiring spree

The iconic Palm Beach hotel, The Breakers, is hosting multiple hiring events this month to boost its workforce as it "expands its portfolio of businesses."

In order to fill its growing team, the resort is seeking both full- and part-time food and beverage, reservation and guest relations employees.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Its recruiting efforts will take place during the last two Tuesdays of the month, on March 23 and March 30.

Applicants of all skill levels are asked to apply online in order to receive an in-person interview with a hiring executive during the upcoming recruiting events, according to officials. Executives may even hire applicants on the spot for a chance to work at the famed hotel, which has a history that dates back to the 19th century.

The Breakers, first known as the Palm Beach Inn, was founded in 1896 by magnate Henry M. Flagler and has remained in the hands of heirs of Flagler and his wife, Mary Lily Kenan, ever since.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 1903, the hotel was destroyed during a fire stemming from an expansion project. The Italian Renaissance-style hotel was rebuilt roughly three years later opening "to universal acclaim," according to the Flagler Museum.

Rooms were $4 per night and its guest list featured prominent members of early 20th century America such as the Rockefellers, Vanderbilts and Astors as well as industrialist Andrew Carnegie and financier J.P. Morgan. Several U.S. presidents as well as European nobility would stay at the hotel too, according to the Flagler Museum website.

US AIR TRAVEL HITS PANDEMIC HIGH AS SPRING BREAKERS HIT THE BEACH

Today, the more than 500-room resort remains the only large, historic luxury hotel in the U.S. still in the hands of its original owners. It is also one of just over 1,000 family-owned businesses in the country that is more than 100 years old and still under its original family ownership.

The Breakers currently has more than 2,200 associates that are fluent in over 50 languages.

Each year, The Breakers invests $25 million, on average, in enhancements and ongoing revitalization of the property.

Most recently, as part of its expansion, The Breakers invested an additional $28.3 million with the development of a Via Flagler by The Breakers, a plaza of boutiques, eateries and residences located a few minutes from the resort.