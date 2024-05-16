'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin uses court appearance to put on fashion show promoting client

Convicted con woman Anna Sorokin used her latest court appearance in New York to promote a client of her fashion public relations firm, showing off a custom outfit complete with her ankle monitor.

The so-called "fake heiress," also known as Anna Delvey, arrived at immigration court Thursday wearing an ensemble designed by SHAO New York, a brand represented by Sorokin's fashion PR consultancy, OutLaw Agency.

OutLaw alerted Page Six earlier this week that Sorokin would use the opportunity for what it described as a first-ever "court-appearance-as-fashion-presentation," and provided the outlet with sketches of the suit she would be wearing, along with her court-mandated ankle monitor.



Page Six also noted that OutLaw, which Sorokin launched with fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone, previously held a fashion show for SHAO New York during Fashion Week last year on the rooftop of Sorokin’s East Village apartment, where the fraudster was on house arrest.

Sorokin's attorney, John Sandweg, told FOX Business in an email that the Board of Immigration Appeals had granted his client appeal of her release conditions last month and sent the case back to the immigration court for further proceedings. He said she was in court Thursday for a status conference to discuss the Board's decision and to schedule a review of her release conditions.

Sorokin spent years posing as the rich daughter of a German diplomat . She boasted the bogus fortune of 60 million euros and was seen among the New York City social scene for years before her scheme was foiled, after she ripped off major financial institutions, banks, hotels and individuals for a total of $275,000.

Sorokin was convicted in 2019 on theft of services and larceny charges. She was released in early 2021 after serving just three years of her four- to 12-year sentence but was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody just weeks later.

Sorokin was released from jail on a $10,000 bail bond in October 2022 and is required to remain in 24-hour home confinement with electric monitoring and no access to social media, under the terms of her release.

FOX News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.