FAA revokes pilot licenses after failed Red Bull plane-swap stunt

The two pilots that attempted an "unauthorized" plane-swap stunt last month are losing their licenses, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

As part of the April 24 Red Bull-sponsored stunt, Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington flew separate planes over Arizona. The goal was to jump midair and switch aircraft as they dove toward the ground, according to a Red Bull trailer of the stunt.

The duo was only partially successful.

Aikins was able to swap planes and land in the desert, while "Farrington, a skilled skydiver was unable to enter the plane he was approaching," Red Bull said. Instead, he parachuted to the ground while his plane crashed.

The FAA also confirmed that one of the two planes, a single-engine Cessna 182, crashed as a result of the attempted stunt, which was streamed live on Hulu.

The FAA also said that "the lead pilot requested an exemption for the stunt from the FAA, which the agency denied."

Red Bull said neither pilot "nor anybody else, was injured."

However, according to FAA paperwork obtained by FOX Business, Aikins and Farrington's actions were described as "careless or reckless so as to endanger the life or property of another."

Both pilots must turn in their license "immediately," according to the FAA.

The agency is also proposing a fine of over $4,900 against Aikins for leaving his pilot's seat and operating an aircraft in a reckless manner. Aikins also admitted to withholding information that the agency denied his request for an exemption.

Both Aikins and Farrington will not be allowed to apply for new certificates for a year, per FAA regulations.