FAA halts US flights to Haiti after passenger jets hit by gunfire

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is prohibiting U.S. aircraft from flying to Haiti for at least a month after two airliners were hit with gunfire while operating near the island nation's capital city.

The Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) prohibiting U.S. civil aviation operations in the territory and airspace of Haiti below 10,000 feet will last through Dec. 12, according to the FAA.

American, JetBlue and Spirit had already temporarily halted operations to and from the country after Spirit and JetBlue planes were hit by gunfire amid growing civil unrest.

Dennis Tajer, a captain with American Airlines, told FOX Business that the carrier will only return to flying "when we make our independent review of the safety and security of Haiti, regardless of what other authorities deem safe and secure."

Tajer — also a spokesperson for the American Airlines' pilot union, the Allied Pilots Association — said the union and airline are on the same page regarding the suspension.

"American Airlines’ pilots will only fly to destinations that we are confident are safe and secure. It’s our moral and professional obligation to our passengers," he said.

Spirit Airlines Flight 951 landed safely in the Dominican Republic around 11:30 a.m. local time on Monday after the plane was reportedly damaged by gunfire while trying to land at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-Au-Prince.

Spirit said an inspection revealed that the damage to the aircraft was consistent with gunfire. One flight attendant on board reported minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to Spirit.

Spirit suspended service to the country "pending further evaluation."

JetBlue said one of its planes was also struck by gunfire. While the plane leaving from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, landed safely at New York’s JFK airport on Monday, a post-flight inspection later identified that the aircraft’s exterior had been struck by a bullet.

The carrier is suspending all flights to and from Haiti through Dec. 2. On its website, JetBlue issued a travel waiver offering passengers impacted by the civil unrest. The carrier is waiving change and cancelation fees as well as fare differences for customers traveling to and from Port-au-Prince through Dec. 2.

The Toussaint Louverture International Airport is now closed.

The State Department has classified Haiti as a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and limited healthcare.

The country has been under a state of emergency since March. The State Department also said that the airport in Port-au-Prince "can be a focal point for armed activity."

On Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince said it was aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince, which may include armed violence and disruptions to roads, ports and airports.

"The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous. Travel within Haiti is conducted at your own risk," the embassy said. "The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety traveling to airports, borders, or during any onward travel."

The embassy added that people should only "attempt to depart Haiti or travel within Haiti if you believe it is safe for you to do so."

"The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous. Travel within Haiti is conducted at your own risk," the embassy said. "The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety traveling to airports, borders, or during any onward travel. You should consider your personal security situation before traveling anywhere in Haiti."