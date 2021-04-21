The FAA's new regulations for drones go into effect today

The business of flying drones is about the change.

New regulations from the FAA regarding drones and drone operators allow for the remotely piloted aircraft to be flown over people and at night, under certain conditions. It’s believed that this will allow the technology to be more widely used for deliveries.

In addition, the FAA is also requiring remote identification for most drones in order to address security concerns.

"Drones can provide virtually limitless benefits, and these new rules will ensure these important operations can grow safely and securely," said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a press release. "The FAA will continue to work closely with other Department of Transportation offices and stakeholders from across the drone community to take meaningful steps to integrate emerging technologies that safely support increased opportunities for more complex drone use."

FOX Business previously reported that under the Operations Over People and at Night rule, drones will be required to have flashing anti-collision lights that can be seen up to three miles away and no exposed rotating parts that could potentially lacerate human skin. The final rule also requires drone operators to carry their remote pilot certificate and identification at all times and to complete special training.

Meanwhile, the Remote ID rule will require all drones registered with the FAA to broadcast identification, location, and take-off information via radiofrequency. The final rule also eliminates the requirement that drones be connected to the internet to transmit location data.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said, "Today’s rules are an important first step in safely and securely managing the growing use of drones in our airspace, though more work remains on the journey to full integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The Department looks forward to working with stakeholders to ensure that our UAS policies keep pace with innovation, ensure the safety and security of our communities, and foster the economic competitiveness of our country."

Fox Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.