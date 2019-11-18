FAA Chief explores overhaul of plane approvals

The deadly crashes involving the grounded Boeing 737 Max has brought about a look into how planes are certified to fly.

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration says regulators are looking at just that, according to the Wall Street Journal.

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson talked about it on Sunday.

Thoughts include the possibility of the FAA being involved in the design of a new plane from the outset.

Currently manufacturers have a list of rules they have to follow, the FAA assesses the design at the end of the process.

The FAA has been under pressure over its safety approval and scrutiny of the 737 Max and for backing the plane's safety after the first crash, which was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg vowed in an appearance before Congress that the company will learn from its mistakes.

Southwest and American Airlines have extended Boeing 737 cancellations until early March.