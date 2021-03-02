Extreme winds in Northeast leave nearly 128,000 people without power

Nearly 128,000 people in the Northeast were left in the dark Tuesday morning after strong winds knocked out power throughout the area.

At least 134,000 residents in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine have been without power since Monday evening, according to Poweroutage.us.

As of 10 a.m. ET, about 17,600 residents across New York are still without power. In nearby Connecticut, more than 16,500 residents are without power. Further north, in Massachusetts, about 33,500 residents are still without power.

More than 23,400 residents in New Hampshire and 36,800 residents in Maine also remain in the dark.

On Monday, the National Weather Service tweeted wind advisories for the area that are slated to remain in effect through Tuesday due to an intense area of low pressure near the Canadian Maritimes.

The NWS estimated that wind gusts from Philadelphia to Boston would reach up to 50 mph.

Officials also cautioned that wind gusts, projected to reach up to 60 mph, could threaten powerlines and impede travel.

During a high-wind event, the federal agency said residents need to take shelter in a sturdy building. The NWS also issued a warning that power lines that are laying on the ground may be live and must be avoided.

The dangerously cold wind chills stretching into Tuesday can increase the risk of "frostbite and hypothermia if precautions are not taken," the NWS said.

Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the agency.