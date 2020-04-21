Ex-UCLA soccer coach in college admissions case to plead guilty

A former UCLA soccer coach has agreed to plead guilty for his connection to the sweeping college admission scandal known as “Varsity Blues,” officials announced Tuesday.

Jorge Salcedo is no longer disputing allegations he accepted $200,000 in bribes to help get two students admitted to UCLA in 2016 and 2018, respectively, as purported soccer recruits, the Justice Department said.

He resigned from the university shortly after he was indicted in March 2019.

Salcedo will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit racketeering, a press release states. A date for the plea hearing has not yet been announced.

The parents of both students have also pleaded guilty for their involvement in the scheme.

More than 50 parents were charged, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty and has since served her 14-day prison sentence, and “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, who is expected to stand trial in October 2021.

In Salcedo’s case, the Justice Department said prosecutors will ask the judge to hand down “a sentence at the low end of the sentencing guidelines,” forfeiture of $200,000, a fine, restitution and a year of supervised released.

