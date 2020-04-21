Expand / Collapse search
Ex-UCLA soccer coach in college admissions case to plead guilty

Jorge Salcedo was charged with accepting $200,000 in bribes

By FOXBusiness
College Board CEO David Coleman says he wants to ensure the SAT is widely available for all students so everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, has a fair shot in the application process. video

More colleges, universities waiving SAT, ACT requirements for 2021 admission

College Board CEO David Coleman says he wants to ensure the SAT is widely available for all students so everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, has a fair shot in the application process.

A former UCLA soccer coach has agreed to plead guilty for his connection to the sweeping college admission scandal known as “Varsity Blues,” officials announced Tuesday.

Jorge Salcedo is no longer disputing allegations he accepted $200,000 in bribes to help get two students admitted to UCLA in 2016 and 2018, respectively, as purported soccer recruits, the Justice Department said.

He resigned from the university shortly after he was indicted in March 2019.

Salcedo will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit racketeering, a press release states. A date for the plea hearing has not yet been announced.

The parents of both students have also pleaded guilty for their involvement in the scheme.

UCLA coach Jorge Salcedo reacts during the first half of an NCAA College Cup championship soccer game on Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

More than 50 parents were charged, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty and has since served her 14-day prison sentence, and “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, who is expected to stand trial in October 2021.

In Salcedo’s case, the Justice Department said prosecutors will ask the judge to hand down “a sentence at the low end of the sentencing guidelines,” forfeiture of $200,000, a fine, restitution and a year of supervised released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.