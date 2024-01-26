Expand / Collapse search
Starbucks
Published

Ex-Starbucks employee says coffee chain fired him after fighting off robbers

Michael Harris was pistol-whipped at the Starbucks store in St. Louis

close
Starbucks' former chief executive pushed back against accusations of "union busting" at the coffee giant. CREDIT: C-SPAN video

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz defends company in Senate testimony

Starbucks' former chief executive pushed back against accusations of "union busting" at the coffee giant. CREDIT: C-SPAN

A former Starbucks employee was terminated from his job at the coffee chain after he confronted robbers at his store.

In a press release, the Krupp Law Firm LLC alleged that Michael Harris was wrongly terminated after stopping a robbery at a St. Louis, Missouri Starbuck's location on Dec. 17.

The firm said that two gunmen entered the coffee shop and began robbing customers.

"I thought I was gonna die that day. … They walked in, announced that it was a robbery," Harris told NBC affiliate KSDK.

Michael Harrison

Michael Harris was pistol-whipped during the robbery at the St. Louis, Missouri Starbucks. (Krupp Law Firm, LLC / Fox News)

The press release said that Harris complied with Starbucks' handbook rules, which recommend employees not to engage in robbery incidents at the stores.

"Harris complied with the robbers' demands until it was no longer an option for himself and others," says Ryan Krupp, who represents the former Starbucks worker.

A closed Starbucks location in Seattle

A closed Starbucks Corp. location at 505 Union Station as demonstrators protest nearby in Seattle, Washington, US. (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

When the two men demanded cash from the register, Harris said that he tried to comply with their demands but did not have the proper managerial clearance to gain access to the computer register.

Because he took too long, one of the thieves pistol-whipped him.

One of Harris' co-workers noticed that portion of the weapon broke off, and he concluded that the gun was a fake.

"That’s when we noticed and started to fight back," Harris told the local station.

Michael Harrison

Michael Harris claims her was wrongfully terminated from Starbucks. (Krupp Law Firm, LLC / Fox News)

After a fight ensued, one of the men ran off and Harris and his co-worker, Devin Jones-Ransom, were able to restrain the other until police arrived, the station reported.

But weeks after the incident, Harris said, he got a call saying he was being fired.

"Out of the blue, Michael and Devin were fired from the company without explanation as to what, if any policy was violated, or what they should have done differently about the situation," Krupp said in the press release.

Krupp said that he believes that Harris' termination is party due to his "outspokenness" about the incident. 

"We suspect that this is partially due to Michael's outspokenness about the numerous complaints about safety issues and prior incidents at that store," Krupp said.

Starbucks logo outside store

The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks Coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa / AP Newsroom)

Krupp argued that Starbucks' termination policy is not fair.

"There’s no way that an individual can be faced with danger, attempted potential death of themselves or another, and then once they’ve been hit or downed that they cannot defend themselves," attorney Ryan Krupp told NBC.

Starbucks and Jones-Ransom did not respond Fox News Digital.